Stagecoach bus drivers begin voting on strike action as union boss warns "Sunderland will grind to a halt" if members vote to walk out
A union boss has warned that the city will ‘grind to a halt’ if Stagecoach bus drivers in Sunderland vote to take strike action.
Almost 200 Stagecoach bus drivers have begun voting on strike action which will be decided when the ballot closes on September 26.
GMB organiser Stuart Gilhespy has warned that if members vote to strike the city will ‘grind to a halt’.
The Union says workers have been left angry after being offered what it calls a ‘massive real terms pay cut’ of 4%, with 2% to follow later in the year.
Any strike action would take place in October.
Mr Gilhespy said: “These workers put their lives at risk during the pandemic. Many of them caught covid.
"Stagecoach is repaying their loyalty with a whopping real terms pay cut.
“The company has a cavalier attitude to pay talks and the basic approach is ‘like it or lump it’.
"It’s disgraceful. Stagecoach needs to give workers the respect they deserve because if they go on strike, Sunderland will grind to a halt.”