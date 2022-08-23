Sunderland fire station to host open day next month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marley Park Fire Station, in Old Mill Road, Sunderland, will open its doors to the public for a family fun day packed with activities as well a chance to learn more about being a firefighters and the work they carry out on a daily basis.

During the open day you can observe firefighter drills, fire safety demonstrations, jump in a fire appliance, try on some kit and get to know the fire station staff.

It's a free event so just turn up on the day and find out what it's like to be a firefighter for the day.

Fire engine in action

Fire chiefs say This year's events in South Shields and Tynemouth have had great turnouts after two years of being unable to host event due to the pandemic. It is expected the Marley Park event will attract just as many visitors.

The event takes place Saturday, September 17, from 12pm to 3pm.

Visitor there is no parking on site during the event.