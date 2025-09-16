Sunderland City Council and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have confirmed they are working together to “look into solutions” to the ongoing issue of welfare incidents on Wearmouth Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly there have been incidents of people taking their own lives on Wearmouth Bridge including teenager Mikolaj Pawel Piszczek who sadly passed away in 2023, just two days before his 16th birthday.

The latest welfare incident on the Wearmouth Bridge. | Submitted

Speaking to the Echo later that same year about about his tragic loss Mikolaj’s father Pawel Piszczek suggested that installing a mesh barrier on the bridge would prevent other families being “broken” and experiencing the “worst thing that can happen to you as a parent”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the latest welfare incident on Wearmouth Bridge on Sunday September 7 - which fortunately resulted with the person negotiated back to safety - the concern of welfare issues on the bridge was raised the following day (September 8) at an East Sunderland Area Committee meeting.

Discussions at the meeting focused on looking at preventative measures.

The latest welfare incident saw emergency services called to the scene including firefighters with a TWFRS representative at the meeting offering possible solutions to improve welfare and safety on the bridge.

A TWFRS spokesperson said: “We continue to work closely with our local authority partners at Sunderland City Council to suggest possible solutions for people in crisis presenting to areas in and around Wearmouth Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The service appreciates this is a very delicate matter and we will act accordingly to help identify areas of consideration such as access to the bridge.”

Sunderland City Council has confirmed it regularly applies anti climb paint to the bridge but also looks to tackle the potential source of the issue with support provision for people’s mental health.

A spokesperson said: “The City Council has regularly applied anti-climb paint to the Wearmouth Bridge for more than 20 years.

“This is to help deter unauthorised access and the last application was in March this year (2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of a broader approach to suicide prevention, the council continues to work closely with a wide range of partners, including health, emergency services, and local charities.

“This is to deliver a locally led partnership plan that strengthens a collective and evidence-based response to mental health issues and improves support pathways for those in need, including the prevention of suicides.”

Anyone who is struggling with their mental health are urged to contact the Samaritans on 116 123.