The heartbroken father of teenager Mikolaj Pawel Piszczek has pleaded with Sunderland City Council to install a barrier on Wearmouth Bridge after youngster tragically took his own life just two days after his 16th birthday.

Dad Pawel Piszczek, 50, feels installing the mesh barrier on the bridge would prevent other families being “broken” and experiencing the “worst thing that can happen to you as a parent”.

The family moved to Sunderland from Poland 11 years ago and Mikolaj had struggled with his mental health, but there was no indication on the day of the tragic event which was about to unfold on Friday June 23, 2023.

Pawel, who lives with his wife Luiza in Ryhope, said: “Mikolaj was unhappy and had talked about how life made no sense. A couple of years ago he did try to take his own life, but we were able to get to him in time.

“He had received no professional help since the pandemic, but on the day he died he didn’t show any signs of what he was about to do.

“However, someone who has decided to take his own life usually doesn’t. Losing Mikolaj has broken our lives and caused unbelievable pain.

“He was our only child and it’s the worst thing you can ever experience as a parent.”

(Right) Mikolaj Pawel Piszczek who tragically took his own life, and (left) his devastated parents Pawel and Luiza Piszczek.

Pawel has witnessed barriers used in continental Europe and believes it could offer a potential solution to prevent the pain his own family has experienced.

He said: “It’s a high mesh barrier which curves inwards at the top to prevent anyone from climbing over it.

“I’ve seen them in lots of countries in Europe, for instance on the Nuselsky Bridge in Prague.

"Prague is a big tourist city where appearance is important and so if the barrier can be installed somewhere like that then I don’t see why it can be used on the Wearmouth Bridge.

“A barrier has also been installed on the Newton Cap Viaduct in Bishop Auckland following a number of suicides.”

While people may argue that if a person wishes to take their own life, they will simply find another way to do so, Pawel feels the barriers would still save lives.

He explained: “A barrier will never stop 100% of suicides, but research shows it can often be an impulsive act and a barrier just gives people time to change their mindset and decision.

“Having an obstruction in place just gives people time to talk and change their mind and hopefully then get professional help.”

Pawel and Luiza Piszczek are campaigning for a suicide barrier to be installed on the Wearmouth Bridge.

The call for a form of suicide barrier is being backed by Ryhope Ward councillor, Usman Ali, whose own family have also experienced the trauma and tragedy of suicide.

He said: “People from across the city have contacted me about the issue of suicide prevention and it just seems to be a growing issue on the Wearmouth Bridge.

“It’s obviously close to the city centre, where people may have been drinking and having irrational thoughts.

“A member of my own family committed suicide when I was 18 as did my wife’s father, which meant I never got to meet him.

“I just think something should be there, such as a mesh barrier like those used in other parts of Europe to stop people from jumping.”

As well as planning to raise the proposal at council meetings, Cllr Ali has also set up an online petition which he hopes will show the strength of feeling of the city’s residents for more to be done to prevent incidents of suicide on Wearmouth Bridge.

The petition already has 1,130 signatures.

In the petition statement, Cllr Ali said: “We the undersigned ask that Sunderland City Council take immediate action and install safety mesh around the Wearmouth Bridge.

“This petition is deeply personal to me as one of my fellow residents tragically lost their 16-year-old son who jumped off this bridge and my family have also suffered similar tragedies.

“We cannot let any more lives be lost due to preventable incidents.”

Cllr Usman Ali has set up an online petition for a suicide barrier to be installed on the Wearmouth Bridge.

In a direct plea to the council, Pawel added: “We can’t bring back our son but we can hopefully save other lives and prevent other families from being broken and going through what we have.

“It was just on Saturday (September 16) at about 1.30 in the afternoon that I was crossing the Wearmouth Bridge and I saw another incident with what appeared to be a teenage boy on the other side of the railings.

“It’s not always the case that people will find an alternative way and this is the council’s chance to do something which could save a lot of lives.

"We are asking the council to consider installing a mesh barrier to prevent people getting on the wrong side of the bridge's railings.

“Surely people’s lives are the most important thing to think about.”

Responding to the situation and petition, Councillor Kelly Chequer, Cabinet Member for Healthy City, said: “We are continuing to work with local partners to ensure a coordinated approach to suicide prevention.

“Earlier this year we renewed Samaritans preventative signage on Wearmouth and Queen Alexandra bridges.

"This is part of a wider piece of work to explore what further prevention measures can be implemented on bridges across Sunderland.

“We have recently re-commissioned our suicide prevention training which aims to equip people at the heart of communities with the knowledge and skills to help people experiencing suicidal thoughts.

"We have also updated our Suicide Prevention Action Plan setting out the direction and priorities for the city’s suicide prevention agenda for the next three years.

“The Samaritans continue to play a significant role in preventing suicides in Sunderland, offering a 24/7 service for anyone struggling to cope and in need of a non-judgemental listening ear.