Wearmouth Bridge closed for several hours due to welfare concern
Images sent to the Echo showed the road being closed off and police officers redirecting traffic.
A number of police vehicles could be seen parked on the bridge as well as appliances and crews from the Fire Service.
The emergency services have confirmed that fortunately the incident ended with the person being negotiated back to safety.
Anyone struggling with their mental health can contact the Samaritans 24 hours each day on 116 123.
