Family of Washington teenager who lost his life in tragic accident launch fundraising appeal for headstone
The family of a teenager who tragically lost his life after colliding with a car while cycling in Washington are fundraising for a headstone - with almost £1000 raised in less than 24 hours.
In the evening of Sunday, August 14 2022, officers were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedal bike.
It was reported that a vehicle travelling north from Glover Road onto Silverstone Road collided with 13-year-old Gregg Lewis McGuire, who was crossing from the underpass.
He was taken to hospital where he died two days later on Tuesday, August 16, leaving his family devastated.
Now Gregg’s family have launched a Go Fund Me page to fundraise a fitting headstone for the 13-year-old, with £915 already raised.
On the fundraising page, Greggs Step Mam Jessica Harrison, said: “Gregg Lewis was snatched away from us at no age at all, just 13 years old after being knocked off his pushbike in a tragic incident.
“We received the devastating phone call that no parent wants to witness and after putting up a huge fight for two days, we lost him where he was surrounded by eternal love from all those close to him. He was the best son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson and all in all a lovable caring friend."
“We are trying to raise money towards giving Gregg Lewis the best headstone for our little cheeky chappy’s forever resting place.”
To support Gregg’s family in their fundraising efforts, you can visit their Go Fund Me page here.