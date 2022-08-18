Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the heartbroken family of 13-year-old Gregg Lewis McGuire have paid tribute to their “cheeky boy who lived life to the fullest.”

Shortly after 8.10pm on Sunday, August 14, officers were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedal bike.

It was reported that a red Vauxhall Corsa was travelling north from Glover Road onto Silverstone Road when it was in a collision with Gregg who was crossing from the underpass.

Gregg Lewis McGuire has died in hospital

He was taken to hospital where he died two days later on Tuesday, August 16.

His family are continuing to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Gregg’s family today issued a heartfelt tribute to him: “We are beyond heartbroken and devastated as we come to terms with the fact that our boy Gregg is no longer with us.

“He was a much-loved son, grandson, brother and nephew who had his whole life ahead of him.

“Gregg was known to everyone as a cheeky lad and fancied himself as a bit of a comedian – he absolutely loved life and making others laugh and smile.

“Everyone who met Gregg thought the absolute world of him and wanted to be his friend. He had loads of friends at school and was also a regular on the pitch with Wrekenton Nou Camp Youth Football Club in the Under 14’s squad.

“While Gregg only got to experience 13 years of life, we can take comfort in the fact that he was always surrounded by love and happiness – and Gregg made sure that he lived life to the fullest, spending time with his family and many friends, and cheering on his beloved football club, Newcastle United.

“We are still getting our heads around the fact that Gregg is no longer with us. As a family we would like to thank everyone for their loving support and respectfully ask that we are given the time and privacy to grieve and come to terms with what’s happened.”

A 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an absolutely devastating outcome and our thoughts are with Gregg’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“I am appealing again for anybody who was travelling in that area on Sunday evening, who either saw the collision or thinks they have information that can assist, to come forward.

“In our initial appeal, we also requested assistance in identifying a key witness who was boarding a bus at the time. The man has since been identified alongside some other bus passengers who have been spoken to by officers.

“However, we know there are other bus passengers yet to contact us, and we still want to hear from anybody else who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which may be of interest to our investigation – so please do check your footage and get in touch.”

A Go Fund Me page set up to raise money for Gregg’s family has already topped £2,000.