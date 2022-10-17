News you can trust since 1873
Everything you need to know as Snappy Shopper revives its offer of £10 worth of shopping for just ONE PENNY

Select convenience shops in the North East are giving families the chance to buy a basket of groceries for just a single penny, to help out during the worsening cost of living crisis.

By Tony Gillan
5 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 3:11pm

The latest promotion will run from Tuesday (October 18) to Thursday (October 20) and will allow customers to buy essentials with a combined retail value of almost £10 for 1p.

It follows the success of a similar scheme run in September by grocery delivery app Snappy Shopper, which is partnering with stores across the country for what has been dubbed the ‘Big Brand Bundle’.

Snappy Shopper says it is “on a mission to serve local community businesses and their customers with technology by offering an affordable and convenient home delivery service within one hour”.

These three Sunderland and Hartlepool shops are taking part in the offer. Images from Google Maps.

Where can shoppers take advantage of the offer?

Participating stores include:

*Premier Express Pallion Convenience Store, Midmoor Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland

*Premier, Rawmarsh Road, Red House, Sunderland

*One Stop at the Saxon, Easington Road, Hartlepool

Which products are included in the offer?

Customers can stock up with the following essentials and treats for their penny:

*A 1.75L bottle of Diet Coke

*Share bag of Haribo Starmix / Tangfastic

*140g Maltesers

*Pot Noodle

*Tetley’s Tea Bags 40 pack

*6 pack crisps (brand such as Walkers, Golden Wonder)

*Packet of McVities Chocolate Digestives

How can shoppers take advantage of the deal?

To grab a bargain, customers can download the Snappy Shopper app, or visit the firm’s website for more details.

The promotion is for delivery only, which for most stores also includes a fee of between £2-3.

A minimum spend may also be stipulated.

What do the businesses involved think?

One store owner involved with the offer said: “Nowadays, it’s not often you get something for nothing, and to get all of these items available for just one penny, at a time when every other cost is rising, is fantastic.

“With so many big brands included, customers can be sure of the great quality of the products they will receive, with plenty of household favourites on offer.

"The bundle is open to both new and existing customers on the app, so everyone has the opportunity to take advantage of this promotion.”

Snappy Shopper added: “Substitutes may be utilised for certain stores, however it will always be a branded alternative.”

