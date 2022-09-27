The promotion runs from Wednesday, September 28 to Friday, September 30. Grocery delivery app Snappy Shopper says it is partnering with stores across the country to help out.

The stores include Empire Store on Galashiels Road, Grindon; Premier on Rawmarsh Road, Red House; Premier on The Green, Southwick and Go Local on Broom Lane, Ushaw Moor, Durham.

Snappy Shopper say they want to support communities struggling with rising costs. Customers can stock up on the following lunchtime essentials for their penny:

Clockwise from top left, shops in Grindon, Southwich, Ushaw Moor and Red house are taking part. Google Maps images.

:: Three or four multipack of juice

:: Six-pack of crisps

:: Fruit

:: 400g bread

:: Sandwich filling, eg. pack of cold meat or cheese 100g

The promotion is for delivery only, for which most stores include a fee of between £2 and £3 and may have minimum spend.

Customers can download the Snappy Shopper app, or visit the website to view participating stores.

Raj Ghag, store owner at the Rawmarsh Road Premier, said: “As a local retailer, my local community means a lot to me and its clear to see how much pressure people are under at the moment as they try and handle rising household costs.

“It’s brilliant that I’m able to give something back and help out with this one penny lunch bundle, which will enable families to send their kids off to school with a jam-packed lunch box without having to worry about the price tag.”

Snappy Shopper say they are “on a mission to serve local community businesses and their customers with technology by offering an affordable and convenient home delivery service within one hour.”

Head of growth, Andy Baker, said: “Supporting local retailers and their communities is at the heart of everything we do here at Snappy Shopper. Times are tough and we understand the challenges families are facing throughout the UK amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

