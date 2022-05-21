'Everyone loved him' - Family pay tribute after funeral of motorcycle crash victim Anthony 'Buster' Kirtley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rider and pillion passenger from the motorcycle were both taken to hospital.

But sadly, 32-year-old Anthony Kirtley – known to many as Buster – died from his injuries three days later.

The funeral of Anthony 'Buster' Kirtley was held last Thursday.

Buster’s funeral took place last on May 12 as family and friends celebrated the life of the “much-loved” Sunderland man.

His mum, Michelle Kirtley, who lives in Pallion said: “Everyone loved him and he will be missed by so many – it just doesn’t seem real, you don’t expect to have to bury your son.

"All the kids knew him and were always knocking on the door asking him to fix their bikes, these last four weeks have been so hard.”

Michelle and her family, who visit the cemetery every day to be with Buster, say they want to thank everyone for their support since the tragedy.

She added: “I want to thank the RVI hospital, John Hogg Funeral Directors – who have been fantastic – and the vicar for the lovely service.

"As well as all our friends and family for their support and kind messages during this difficult time.”

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is still ongoing. The driver of the Suzuki stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

A week after the collision, Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Anthony’s family and friends as they attempt to come to terms with their devastating loss.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected by everyone at this awful time.