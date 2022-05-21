'Everyone loved him' - Family pay tribute after funeral of motorcycle crash victim Anthony 'Buster' Kirtley

Officers were called to the scene of a collision involving a black Suzuki Swift motor car and an off-road motorcycle at the crossroads junction of St Luke’s Terrace, East Moor Road and Midmoor Road, in Pallion, at 9.35pm on Easter Monday, April 18.
The rider and pillion passenger from the motorcycle were both taken to hospital.
But sadly, 32-year-old Anthony Kirtley – known to many as Buster – died from his injuries three days later.
Buster’s funeral took place last on May 12 as family and friends celebrated the life of the “much-loved” Sunderland man.
His mum, Michelle Kirtley, who lives in Pallion said: “Everyone loved him and he will be missed by so many – it just doesn’t seem real, you don’t expect to have to bury your son.
"All the kids knew him and were always knocking on the door asking him to fix their bikes, these last four weeks have been so hard.”
Michelle and her family, who visit the cemetery every day to be with Buster, say they want to thank everyone for their support since the tragedy.
Read More
She added: “I want to thank the RVI hospital, John Hogg Funeral Directors – who have been fantastic – and the vicar for the lovely service.
"As well as all our friends and family for their support and kind messages during this difficult time.”
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is still ongoing. The driver of the Suzuki stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.
A week after the collision, Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Anthony’s family and friends as they attempt to come to terms with their devastating loss.
“I would ask that their privacy is respected by everyone at this awful time.
“We are determined to ensure we carry out a full and thorough investigation into the collision and attempt to give them the answers they deserve.”