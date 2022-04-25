Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 9.35pm on Easter Monday, April 18, officers were called to the scene of a collision involving a black Suzuki Swift motor car and an off-road motorcycle at the crossroads junction of St Luke’s Terrace, East Moor Road and Midmoor Road in Pallion.

The rider and pillion passenger from the motorcycle were both taken to hospital. Sadly, 32-year-old Anthony Kirtley – known to many as Buster – died from his injuries three days later.

His family have today, Monday, April 25, paid tribute to the much-loved Sunderland man and said he will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a heartfelt tribute, they said: “Buster, you’ve left a huge hole in everyone’s hearts.

“We love and miss you so much. Your loving mam, sister, brother, nana, uncles, aunties, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.”

A 15-year-old male who was also on the motorcycle at the time of the collision and was taken to hospital with serious injuries has since been discharged.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is still ongoing. The driver of the Suzuki stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Anthony Kirtley was known to many as Buster

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Anthony’s family and friends as they attempt to come to terms with their devastating loss.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected by everyone at this awful time.

“We are determined to ensure we carry out a full and thorough investigation into the collision and attempt to give them the answers they deserve.

“A number of people have already come forward with information about the incident, and I’d like to thank those who have assisted. I would again appeal for any witnesses who may have information – who are yet to do so – to get in touch.”