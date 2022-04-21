Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to a report of a collision involving a Suzuki Swift car and an off-road motorcycle at the crossroads junction of St Luke’s Terrace, East Moor Road and Midmoor Road, in Pallion, at 9.35pm on Easter Monday (April 18).

The rider and pillion passenger from the motorcycle were both taken to hospital, where a 32-year-old man died from his injuries this morning (Thursday, April 21).

The man’s family are aware of what has happened and are being offered support by dedicated family liaison officers.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police, said: “Any death on our roads is an absolute tragedy and our thoughts go out to the man’s loved ones.

“It’s difficult to comprehend what they are going through at this time, and I would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last 72 hours.

“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident are very much ongoing and I would like to thank those who have come forward with information since our public appeal.

“If you witnessed this collision, or were in the area around that time on Monday and saw a black Suzuki Swift or an off-road bike travelling, we still want to hear from you.

Police have announced the death of a 32-year-old man following the collision on Monday

“Please also check any dashcam footage – your information could give the man’s family the answers they deserve.”

A 15-year-old male who was also on the motorcycle remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The driver of the black Suzuki Swift stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with the investigation.