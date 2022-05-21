Loading...
Fans are gearing up ready for the match that could finally see SAFC return to the Championship.

13 of your fan pictures ahead of Sunderland's League One play-off final at Wembley

Sunderland fans are getting ready for the Wembley final against Wycombe Wanderers.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 11:07 am

The iconic venue will be packed out with Sunderland fans, with all 46,460 tickets snapped up by supporters hoping to see their side return to the Championship after a four-year gap.

Here are just some of your red and white pictures from across the city, London and the world.

1. Family support

Grandpa Dave, Lennon, Ada and Harper all showing their support for the lads.

Photo: Hollie Swansbury

Photo Sales

2. Cheers!

Fans at Southwark Brewery in London.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

3. Black Cats

Jamie Turnbull with his daughter Maddeline Turnbull, 6 in Trafalgar Square.

Photo: Jamie Turnbull

Photo Sales

4. On the way

More than 40,000 fans have headed to Wembley.

Photo: Claire Richardson

Photo Sales
SunderlandLeague OneWembleyWycombe WanderersLondon
Next Page
Page 1 of 4