The iconic venue will be packed out with Sunderland fans, with all 46,460 tickets snapped up by supporters hoping to see their side return to the Championship after a four-year gap.
Here are just some of your red and white pictures from across the city, London and the world.
1. Family support
Grandpa Dave, Lennon, Ada and Harper all showing their support for the lads.
Photo: Hollie Swansbury
2. Cheers!
Fans at Southwark Brewery in London.
Photo: submitted
3. Black Cats
Jamie Turnbull with his daughter Maddeline Turnbull, 6 in Trafalgar Square.
Photo: Jamie Turnbull
4. On the way
More than 40,000 fans have headed to Wembley.
Photo: Claire Richardson