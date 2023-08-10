Opponents of the scheme have expressed disappointment that Bristol-based power company Aura Power looks likely to create the Hawthorn Pit Solar Farm.

The firm won an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate in May 2023 after Durham County Council had turned down the application in July 2022.

Murton Residents Action Group (MRAG) say the farm will be an eyesore and close off walking space. They are backed by the county council and Easington MP Grahame Morris, who has written to Housing and Communities minister Michael Gove.

Aura Power has defended the solar farm plans and stressed the need for renewable energy in the global climate crisis.

MRAG have described the successful appeal as “a slap in the face of democracy”.

However, Aura Power have told the Echo that they “have consulted with the local community since announcing the plans in June 2021 and have amended the scheme in response to the local feedback throughout the application.”

The firms also says is has scaled back the plans, widened footpaths and added stiles to deter motorised bikes, introduced a community benefit fund and will retain all public footpaths across the site with “new and enhanced hedgerows to help screen the solar farm from view”.

Chloe Hood, the firm’s head of communications, said: “Despite a recommendation for approval from the council’s planning officers, the application was refused at planning committee, on the grounds of landscape impact.

Chair of Murton Parish Council Paul Penman, left and Murton resident Ron Winn and oppose the solar farm which will be built on the land behind them . Picture, Sunderland Echo.

“In issuing their decision, the Planning Inspectorate found that the benefits of the development significantly outweighed the limited and localised landscape harm.

“The decision of the Planning Inspectorate to approve the application, cements the urgent need for renewable energy developments like this in the momentous task of reaching net zero as a nation.

“The UK Government announced that a five-fold increase in solar deployment is required to achieve this.”

MRAG secretary Ron Winn has said: “The entire southern edge of Murton village is on a south-facing slope. They want the solar farm on a north-facing slope. In other words, everybody in the village will be looking out onto this solar farm. It’s taking away all our green space and walking space.