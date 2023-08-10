News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Energy firm defends Murton solar farm plans

The company behind the controversial proposal to build a solar farm in Murton has defended the plans and stressed the need for renewable energy in the global climate crisis.
By Tony Gillan
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 09:10 BST

Opponents of the scheme have expressed disappointment that Bristol-based power company Aura Power looks likely to create the Hawthorn Pit Solar Farm.

The firm won an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate in May 2023 after Durham County Council had turned down the application in July 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Murton Residents Action Group (MRAG) say the farm will be an eyesore and close off walking space. They are backed by the county council and Easington MP Grahame Morris, who has written to Housing and Communities minister Michael Gove.

Aura Power has defended the solar farm plans and stressed the need for renewable energy in the global climate crisis.Aura Power has defended the solar farm plans and stressed the need for renewable energy in the global climate crisis.
Aura Power has defended the solar farm plans and stressed the need for renewable energy in the global climate crisis.
Most Popular

MRAG have described the successful appeal as “a slap in the face of democracy”.

However, Aura Power have told the Echo that they “have consulted with the local community since announcing the plans in June 2021 and have amended the scheme in response to the local feedback throughout the application.”

The firms also says is has scaled back the plans, widened footpaths and added stiles to deter motorised bikes, introduced a community benefit fund and will retain all public footpaths across the site with “new and enhanced hedgerows to help screen the solar farm from view”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chloe Hood, the firm’s head of communications, said: “Despite a recommendation for approval from the council’s planning officers, the application was refused at planning committee, on the grounds of landscape impact.

Chair of Murton Parish Council Paul Penman, left and Murton resident Ron Winn and oppose the solar farm which will be built on the land behind them . Picture, Sunderland Echo.Chair of Murton Parish Council Paul Penman, left and Murton resident Ron Winn and oppose the solar farm which will be built on the land behind them . Picture, Sunderland Echo.
Chair of Murton Parish Council Paul Penman, left and Murton resident Ron Winn and oppose the solar farm which will be built on the land behind them . Picture, Sunderland Echo.

“In issuing their decision, the Planning Inspectorate found that the benefits of the development significantly outweighed the limited and localised landscape harm.

“The decision of the Planning Inspectorate to approve the application, cements the urgent need for renewable energy developments like this in the momentous task of reaching net zero as a nation.

“The UK Government announced that a five-fold increase in solar deployment is required to achieve this.”

MRAG secretary Ron Winn has said: “The entire southern edge of Murton village is on a south-facing slope. They want the solar farm on a north-facing slope. In other words, everybody in the village will be looking out onto this solar farm. It’s taking away all our green space and walking space.

“The whole thing is an encroachment on our green space. But the county council also objected for the same reason.”

Related topics:Michael GoveBristol