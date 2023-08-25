Drivers face fines for flouting rules on four Sunderland streets as council applies for new powers

Sunderland City Council is asking for new civil powers from Department for Transport (DfT) to enforce moving traffic regulations such as cycle lanes, yellow box junctions, banned turns and no entries in Wearside locations where road users regularly ignore them.

Four locations – Fawcett Street, Durham Road, St Mary’s Way and Southwick Green – have been selected areas where the new powers could be used.

The council said they have been selected due to “low levels of compliance with traffic rules and road safety concerns”.

Residents are invited to share their views on proposed new measures to enforce traffic restrictions in Sunderland.

Enforcement would be carried out using established Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera technology to issue penalty charges sent by post for road users who ignore traffic restrictions.

Sunderland City Council’s Parking Services team would carry out the enforcement work.

The council said the powers, available under Part 6 of the Traffic Management Act 2004 (TMA), would enable the council to “expand its work enforcing against unlawful and dangerous parking and misuse of bus lanes and bus gates”.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, council cabinet member for Dynamic City, said: “These proposals have been designed to increase the safety of our roads, reduce congestion, and increase the reliability of public transport in the city.

Unlawful and dangerous parking on Durham Road is among the targets of the proposed new powers. Sunderland Echo image.

“I would encourage residents, businesses and interested parties to view the proposals online and submit their views, as this is an opportunity for you to engage with the council’s plans and provide us with valuable feedback.”

Residents can complete a short feedback form at www.sunderland.gov.uk/Moving-Traffic-Enforcement. The survey is online until 11:59pm on Sunday, October 1.

The five stated aims of enforcement are to: improve road safety, reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, improve bus journey reliability and encourage highway users to choose sustainable transport.

Before enforcement starts, existing road signs and markings at each location would be assessed. Improvements would be made if necessary to ensure that restrictions are clear and in full compliance with the current traffic regulations.