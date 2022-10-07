Devastated family pay tribute to ‘talented, smart young man’ Tomasz Oleszak

Fourteen-year-old Tomasz, from Gateshead, died in the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 4) after suffering a stab wound in the Aycliffe Crescent area of Gateshead’s Springwell Estate.

Tomasz leaves behind his mum Kamila, dad Patryk and a little brother, aged six.

Tomasz has been described as a 'talented, smart young man and a brilliant footballer'.

Paying tribute to their much-loved son, his mum Kamila said: “Tomasz was an amazing son, a kind and caring role model to his little brother and a great friend to so many.

“As a family we are devastated beyond words.

“He was a talented, smart young man and a brilliant footballer.

"He had so much potential and his whole life ahead of him. He made us so proud to be his parents.

“We will never stop loving him. The hole left in our lives can never be filled. Our world has changed forever.

“But even in our darkest days, the community has helped us see just a little bit of light.

“We are completely blown away by the support and kindness that has been shown to our family.

“We also want to thank Northumbria Police for their support. We are eternally grateful.

“Thank you so much to all of Tomasz’s friends, our neighbours and everyone for their love and generosity.

“We request that people continue to give us the space we need to grieve.”

Tomasz’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers from Northumbria Police and the force has strongly encourage everyone to respect their privacy as they grieve their loss.

A 14-year-old teenage boy was charged with Tomasz’s murder and appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning (October 7).

A 13-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed.

The investigation is still on-going and officers remain in the Springwell Estate area at this time.

Anyone with any concerns or information is asked to speak to an officer or contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221003-0995.