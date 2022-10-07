The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with attempted wounding and possession of a bladed article and is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates Court this morning at 10am.

Emergency services attended the scene in Springwell Estate, Gateshead, on Monday (October 3) and found Tomasz, also 14, who had suffered a stab wound and sadly passed away the following morning.

Within hours of launching an investigation, officers arrested two teenagers in relation to the incident.

Fourteen-year-old Tomasz Oleszak, from Gatehead.

The second person, a 13-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic incident which has left a family utterly devastated.

“Our thoughts very much continue to be with Tomasz’s loved ones and we will support them in every way we can. We would also ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

“We have now charged a teenager with murder and there is still an on-going investigation so we continue to appeal to the public for information.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, who has not yet come forward, is asked to pick up the phone and contact police or Crimestoppers.

“I would also remind people that person who has been charged is under the age of 18, is legally entitled to anonymity and must not be named or identified.

“I would further urge people not to speculate about what might have happened as this could also impact our investigation and ongoing court proceedings.”

She added: “While we would reiterate that incidents of this nature are rare in our region, we absolutely recognise the impact they have on the lives of those involved and the wider community.

“When they do occur we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

“I would therefore also like to echo my previous comments in thanking the community for their support and everyone who has already come forward with information.”