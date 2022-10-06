Maya Louise Chappell died in hospital last Friday, September 30, after she was airlifted to hospital from Shotton Colliery two days earlier.

A 26-year-old man was initially arrested in connection with her injuries and bailed while police investigations continued.

Durham Constabulary have now said in a statement late on Thursday evening: “A man has been charged with murder following the death of two-year-old Maya Louise Chappell in County Durham last week.

Flowers and messages left outside a house in Milton Grove, Shotton Colliery, following the death of Maya Louise Chappell last week. A 26-year-old man is due in court after he was charged with her murder.

“The 26 year old, formerly of Shotton Colliery, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (October 7).

“Police attended an address in Shotton Colliery on Wednesday, September 28, and Maya was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, by air ambulance in a critical condition.

“Sadly, she died in hospital on Friday evening.

“A 23-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the investigation and has since been released under investigation.”