Dozens of flowers, cards and teddy bears have been placed outside the Shotton home where a two-year-old girl tragically suffered a “medical episode” last week.

The toddler was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary on Wednesday, September 28, but Durham Constabulary later confirmed she had sadly died in hospital on Friday evening.

Floral tributes and emotional messages have since been placed for the toddler, who has been named as Maya Louise Chappell on social media.

Floral tributes have been left for the toddler who sadly died last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Durham Constabulary said detectives are continuing to investigate the two-year-old’s death.

A post mortem examination is due to be carried out on Tuesday to determine the cause of death and a dedicated team of detectives from the Major Crime Team are continuing to investigate the incident, police added.

A man arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident remains on bail while inquiries continue.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “This was a tragic incident and our ongoing investigation is being progressed thoroughly and sensitively”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the community have been paying tribute to the toddler.

The force had previously said a police vehicle was also “deliberately damaged” while officers attended the scene.

People have been asked to refrain from speculating as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-year-old was in critical condition after the incident.

The Great North East Air Ambulance airlifted a two-year-old girl to hospital from Shotton Colliery on Wednesday. She remains in a "critical condition". Police have arrested a man as part of their inquiry.