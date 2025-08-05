“I didn’t have any symptoms, but I went to my GP to get tested and it was a decision which saved my life” - the words of former SAFC captain and Black Cats legend Gary Bennett ahead of the upcoming Fans Museum Prostate Cancer walk.

On Friday August 15, Gary will be joined by former players Mick Harford - who has faced his own prostate cancer battle - David Corner, Gordon Armstrong, Darren Williams and David Hodgson, as well as hundreds of supporters on what has now become an annual walk to raise awareness of the most common cancer in men.

Former SAFC players Gary Bennett, David Hodgson and Mick Harford at the start of the first prostate cancer awareness walk. | National World

Gary, who made over 350 appearances during a decade with the club, said: “It’s very important the likes of myself and Mick use our profile as a platform to get the message out there to go and get checked out.

“Men generally don’t like to go to the doctors and think ‘I will be alright’, but it’s important to get a PSA test and not to leave it too late.

“I didn’t have any signs of prostate cancer - sometimes you don’t - but my wife encouraged me to go for a test and I discovered I had it. One in eight men develop prostate cancer and this rises to one in four people of black ethnicity.

“This walk is about getting the message out there to go and get tested before it’s too late.”

Former SAFC players Gary Bennett, Mick Harford, David Corner and Gordon Armstrong join Fans' Museum founder Michael Ganley and around 150 participants on last year's prostate cancer awareness walk. | sn

This will be the third Prostate Cancer Walk to take place in the city and the second organised by the Fans Museum.

As well as raising vital funds to help combat the disease, a key aim is to “get men talking about prostate cancer”.

Gary said: “Since I came out and explained my situation, I’ve been contacted by a number of people who’ve said they have been to get tested.

“Many of the people who’ve taken part in the previous walks have also said they went and booked in for a PSA test afterwards.

“The walk is also an opportunity for people to open up and talk about their own situations or any concerns they may have.”

As well as raising awareness of the disease, the Fans Museum has also set up a Crowd Funding page to raise money for the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and the Urology Department at Sunderland Royal Hospital, where Gary received his own treatment.

Gary hands over a cheque to South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust following last year’s walk. | South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Gary said: “The staff at Sunderland Royal did save may life, as did being encouraged by my wife to go and get a test. It’s important to open up conversations about prostate cancer and to go and get a test, it could save your life.”

The walk will start on Friday August 15 - the day before the Black Cats opening day Premier League fixture against West Ham United - at 11am from the Fans Museum. There is the option of taking part in a three mile walk or a six mile walk, with the latter a circular route back to the museum via Minchella’s ice cream shop in Whitburn.

The now annual event was inspired by Buckinghamshire-based Luton Town fan Ron Hedley whose Ron’s Marches have so far raised more than £50,000 to support the fight against prostate cancer.

Whilst you can turn up on the day of the walk, ideally people are asked to register to take part via the Fans Museum website.

Refreshments and drinks will be available to participants in the Fans Museum at the end of the walk.