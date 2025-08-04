Former SAFC players including Black Cats legend Gary Bennett and striker Mick Harford are set to lead the way as they once again join supporters for the Fans Museum’s Prostate Cancer Walk.

Other former players lined up to join fans in helping to raise awareness and vital finds to help tackle the most common male cancer include 1973 FA Cup winning captain Bobby Kerr, David Corner, Gordon Armstrong, Darren Williams and David Hodgson.

Former SAFC players Gary Bennett, Mick Harford, David Corner and Gordon Armstrong join Fans' Museum founder Michael Ganley and around 150 participants on last year's prostate cancer awareness walk. | sn

The prostate cancer walk is the third to take place in Sunderland and the second annual event organised by the Fans Museum.

Founder Michael Ganley said: “Men can be stubborn when it comes to getting health checks and often have the ‘I will be alright’ mentality’, but it’s really important we go to our GP to get tested for prostate cancer.

“You can now get a PSA blood test, rather than any invasive procedure, and so it’s really important men get these checks done.”

Michael Ganley (left) and other walkers on their way to Roker. | sn

The walk will take place on Friday August 15, the day before the Black Cats’ opening Premier League game of the season against Wes Ham United.

Starting at 11am from the Fans Museum, there is the option of taking part in a three mile walk or a six mile walk, with the latter a circular route back to the museum via Minchella’s ice cream shop in Whitburn.

Michael said: “When you are on the walk, shoulder to shoulder with people, it’s a chance for men to open up and have the confidence to both share their own concerns and to support other people.

“It’s vital that men feel comfortable and develop the confidence to talk about prostate cancer.”

Black Cats legend Gary Bennett has faced his own prostate cancer battle after being diagnosed in 2023, and has now made it his mission to educate the city and region’s men on the symptoms of prostate cancer and the need to get checked out.

Former team mate and Sunderland born England striker Mick Harford has also overcome his own battle with prostate cancer.

Michael said: “These men have both had their own battle with prostate cancer and are determined to help others by raising awareness of the symptoms of prostate cancer and the need to get tested.

“Gary and Mick are both Sunderland football legends and having high profile people willing to share their story is one of the most powerful ways to help change men’s mindsets.”

Whilst prostate cancer is a male specific disease, Michael is keen for women to also get involved in the walk.

He said: “Men developing prostate cancer also obviously has an impact on wives and partners and women have an important role in pushing and encouraging men to get checked by their doctor.

“Mick’s sister Maureen has played an amazing role in supporting these walks and encouraging men to get tested.

“I set up the museum 14 years ago to support education and health in the local community and these walks are a key part of this.”

As well as raising awareness about prostate cancer, the Fans Museum have also set up a Crowd Funding page to raise vital funds for the Urology Department at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The now annual event was inspired by Buckinghamshire-based Luton Town fan Ron Hedley whose Ron’s Marches have so far raised more than £50,000 to support the fight against prostate cancer.

Whilst you can turn up on the day of the walk, ideally people are asked to register to take part via the Fans Museum website.

Refreshments and drinks will be available to participants in the Fans Museum at the end of the walk.