Crowds turn out for Sunderland's first Tour series cycle races as Welsh riders take glory
Crowds lined Sunderland’s streets to watch Welsh riders come out on top as the city hosted its first ever stage of the national Tour Series cycle races.
After a packed day of family activities in the city’s Mowbray Park, Britain’s leading men’s and women’s teams took centre stage on the fast 1.3km circuit around the park’s perimeter.
CAMS – Basso rider Megan Barker and Will Roberts, of Wales Racing Academy, took the individual honours.
Barker’s victory, her third Tour Series win, helped CAMS – Basso take the win on the night to set up a nail biting finale in Castle Douglas on Thursday with just one point separating them and Series leaders Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen.
Roberts took the men’s win on the night as reigning team champions Canyon dhb SunGod bounced back from a disappointing opening event to take their tenth-round victory.
Heading to Scotland they trail overall leaders Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling by three points.
Despite predictions that the long uphill drag of Burdon Road would split the peloton, the field largely hung together with Jo Tindley’s Pro-Noctis - Redchilli Bikes - Heidi Kjeldsen team able to shadow their moves and keep the five yellow Freewheel.co.uk jerseys.
After their victory in Guisborough on Sunday Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling kept the men’s yellow Freewheel.co.uk jerseys, two points ahead of Crimson Orientation Marketing RT with Canyon dhb SunGod and Wales Racing Academy level a further point in arrears.
British Olympian Charlie Tanfield was drafted into the Canyon dhb SunGod team fresh from arriving back from Tokyo to take fourth on the night and help his team to victory.
As well as keeping the overall teams lead, Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling hold onto the Freewheel.co.uk Sprints jersey through Matt Gibson while Chris McGlinchey took the Brother UK Fastest Lap for Team Spectra p/b Wiggle.
Full results from the men’s and women’s races in Sunderland can be found here.
Highlights of the Sunderland races are on ITV4 at 7pm on tonight, Wednesday, August 11, with a repeat at 12.30pm tomorrow and will be available for 30 days via the ITV Hub.
The final round (Round Three) of the 2021 Tour Series takes place on Thursday, August 12, in Castle Douglas in Dumfries & Galloway.