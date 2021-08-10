Check out these pictures of families enjoying themselves in Mowbray Park.

14 photos of families enjoying a fun day out at Mowbray Park ahead of Tour Series cycle race event

Sunderland has been saddling up with a family fun day in Mowbray Park ahead of the Tour Series professional cycling races.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 6:16 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 6:47 pm

Stunt cycling displays, children's shows and a walkabout magician were just a few activities that were lined up for families in Mowbray Park earlier today, August 10.

The free event took place ahead of the Tour Series cycling event which sees Britain’s best male and female cyclists compete against each other in a unique, team-based format as part of a day of sporting and community-focused activities.

The main cycling event kicked off at 5.30pm with the women’s race, followed by the men’s race at 7pm on the race circuit around the perimeter of Mowbray Park.

Check out these 14 photos of families enjoying themselves this afternoon.

1. Hoola hooping

Younster Daisy Stephenson, 7 hoola hooping at the family fun event in Mowbray Park as part of The Tour Series in Sunderland.

Photo: Stu Norton

Buy photo

2. Family fun

Crowds gathered in Mowbray Park ahead of The Tour Series cycling races.

Photo: Stu Norton

Buy photo

3. Plate spinning

Families enjoyed watching plate spinning this afternoon.

Photo: Stu Norton

Buy photo

4. Roar!

Carter Pillans, 5 had his face painted at the family fun event in Mowbray Park.

Photo: Stu Norton

Buy photo
