18 photos of the Tour Series cycle event as the races kick off for round two of the competition in Sunderland

The main cycling event kicked off today, August 10 at 5.30pm with the women’s race and was followed by the men’s race at 7pm on the circuit around the perimeter of Mowbray Park.
Launched in 2009, the televised series sees Britain’s best male and female cyclists compete against each other in a unique, team-based format as part of a day of sporting and community-focused activities.
The Tour Series is a fun, fast and free spectator event that returns for its 12th edition this year.
