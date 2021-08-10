18 photos of the Tour Series cycle event as the races kick off for round two of the competition in Sunderland

The main cycling event kicked off today, August 10 at 5.30pm with the women’s race and was followed by the men’s race at 7pm on the circuit around the perimeter of Mowbray Park.

Launched in 2009, the televised series sees Britain’s best male and female cyclists compete against each other in a unique, team-based format as part of a day of sporting and community-focused activities.

The Tour Series is a fun, fast and free spectator event that returns for its 12th edition this year.

Check out these 18 photos of the Tour Series cycle race in Sunderland.

1. And they're off! The women's cycling race kicked off at 5.30pm. Photo: North News Buy photo

2. Second round Sunderland has played host to the second round of the competition. Photo: North News Buy photo

3. Men's race The men's race kicked off after the women's race at 7pm. Photo: North News Buy photo

4. Fast Pro-cyclist Hannah Farran, from North East-based group team Boompods, who have raced today, previously told the Echo that she was looking forward to the race. Photo: North News Buy photo