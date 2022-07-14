Alison Hall was found at her home in Houghton.
She was a 56-year-old woman who had previously lived at the address in Cross Street with her parents, both of whom have passed away.
Ms Hall was found dead within the house after neighbours contacted police because they were concerned that they had not seen her for a number of weeks.
Neighbours have told police they believe that she may have had an aunt who is still alive, although this has not been confirmed and there are no further details of any relations available.
Anyone who has any information about Ms Hall’s aunt or any other surviving family members is asked to contact Sunderland coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill at the coroner’s office in City Hall on 561 7841 or by email at [email protected]