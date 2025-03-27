This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The iconic singer Lady Gaga just yesterday announced she was embarking on a new wold tour but where can people in Sunderland get to see her? Full show and ticket details below...

Off the back of her new album having been released, Lady Gaga is set to take MAYHEM on a world tour in 2025 - with the ‘Abracadabra’ singer announcing four dates in the UK.

What has been said about the tour?

In a statement, Lady Gaga said: “This is my first arena tour since 2018.There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows.

“But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."

Lady Gaga has announced four dates in the UK as part of her Mayhem world tour. | Getty Images

Which show is the closest to Sunderland?

For people in Sunderland, Lady Gaga’s gig at Co-op Live in Manchester on September 7 2025 will be the closest to get to.

Getting the train from Sunderland to Manchester Picadilly will take between three and four hours depending on your chosen route, followed by a seven minute tram to the Etihad Campus.

The drive meanwhile takes two and a half hours.

Where else is Lady Gaga performing in 2025?

Aside from her Manchester show, fans of Lady Gaga can undertake the journey to London for her 3 other UK dates:

September 29- The O2, London

September 30- The O2, London

October 2 2025- The O2, London

If you fancy turning the trip into a holiday, these are the remaining worldwide dates:

October 12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

October 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

October 19 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

October 20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

October 28 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

October 29 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

November 4 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

November 5 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

November 9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

November 11 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis Arena

November 13 - Lyon, France - LDLC Arena

November 14 - Lyon, France - LDLC Arena

November 17 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

November 18 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

November 20 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

How can I get tickets?

Pre-sale tickets

According to Ticketmaster, there will only be pre-sale tickets available for Lady Gaga’s Manchester date, with O2 Priority and Co-op Live pre-sales to commence on March 31 2025 from 12pm GMT.

General ticket sales

The race for tickets will then begin on April 3 2025 from 12pm GMT through Ticketmaster .