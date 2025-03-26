Iconic rock band Inspiral Carpets anounce new tour & they're coming to the North East

The iconic rock band the Inspiral Carpets have announced a new UK tour and it’s heading to the North East later this year - full details below.

With fourteen top 40 singles and four top ten albums in almost 40 years, the Inspiral Carpets were built to last and now the reformed classic jukebox band continue their musical journey, announcing extensive tour dates for November and December 2025 and includes a date in the North East.

In 2023 the band decided to reform again which was greeted with an adulation that surprised Clint Boon.

“When we made the decision, in the autumn of 2022, to get the Inspirals back on the road, none of us could have imagined the incredible reception we would get, not just in the UK, but in all the other countries we were lucky to visit. It’s heart-warming to know that our music still resonates with people of all ages after all these years.”

The new line up played over 50 sold out shows and key festival slots with one of the high points being Albert Hall in Manchester where Craig’s son, Levon Gill, drummed on ‘Commercial Rain’ during the encore.

Now back as a serious full time band, this year sees even bigger shows and the great news that the band’s bassist Martyn Walsh is back in the fold.

“It’s great to have Martyn back, I’ve missed him: he’s charmingly funny,’ smiles Graham before Clint adds, ‘It’s great that Martyn’s getting back on board. I’m convinced the next part of our story will be monumental”

When are they coming tothe North East?

Inspiral Carpets will be perfomring at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle on Thursday November 20 2025.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for all dates go on sale at 10am on Friday 28th March, available here .

What can you expect from the show?

With a rumoured new album to add to their set, Inspiral Carpets live show is dotted with inventive big songs built around their signature Farfisa and perfect harmonies that always brings the house down.

Their hit singles underlined their electric, eclectic creativity from the punk rock rushes of Joe to the melancholic kitchen sink dramas turned into huge hits like the glorious ‘This Is How It Feels’.

Then there are the soaring choruses of ‘Saturn 5’ or the thrilling pop noise of ‘I Want You’ with the late and great Mark E. Smith lending his classic snark sneer to the song.

Where else are the Inspiral Carpets going?

UK TOUR DATES 2025

Thu, Nov 20: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Fri, Nov 21: Nottingham Rock City

Sat, Nov 22: Northampton Roadmender

Sun, Nov 23: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Thu, Nov 27: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Fri, Nov 28: Glasgow St Lukes

Sat, Nov 29: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Sun, Nov 30: Dundee The Church

Thu, Dec 4: Sheffield Foundry

Fri, Dec 5: Warrington Parr Hall

Sat, Dec 6: Birmingham O2 institute

Sun, Dec 7: Margate Dreamland

Wed, Dec 10: Cambridge Junction

Thu, Dec 11: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Fri, Dec 12: Leeds O2 Academy

Sat: Dec 13 Manchester Albert Hall