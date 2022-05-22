City landmarks lit in the Sunderland AFC colours to mark the team's play-off victory at Wembley over Wycombe

Keel Square, the Northern Spire, Fulwell Mill, Hylton Castle and the Cliffe Park lighthouse were lit in red and white on Friday and Saturday between dusk and dawn to mark the League One showdown.
And following the historic victory, bosses at Sunderland City Council have elected to keep the lights on for Sunday (May 22) as well.The leader of the city council, Graeme Miller, said “this result is great news for all fans and good for the city as it gives everyone a lift”.
He added: "We can stand prouder today as we enter a new chapter for our city’s proud footballing traditions.
“I think, as well as thanking the team for all their hard work and everyone behind the scenes at SAFC, we should also applaud the thousands of fans who made their way to Wembley and everyone else who tuned in for the match.
“And, commiserations to Wycombe. Best wishes to you for the next season."
Thousands of Black Cats fans descended on London for the end of season showpiece promotion decider, taking over Trafalgar Square on Friday, before heading to Wembley.
Elliot Embleton opened the scoring for Alex Neil’s side in the 12th minute with a long-range strike which was too powerful for goalkeeper David Stockdale.
Ross Stewart then doubled his side’s lead ten minutes from time after he was set up by Alex Pritchard to secure the win and promotion back to the Championship.