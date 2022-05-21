Red and white army! 21 stunning Sunderland fan pictures from Trafalgar Square takeover ahead of Wembley final

Thousands of Sunderland fans are in London gearing up for the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square were awash with scenes of red and white on Friday night as fans gathered to sing songs and start what they hope will be a weekend of celebrations, in style.

Sunderland beat Sheffield Wednesday over two legs in the play-off semi-final, while Wycombe overcame MK Dons to reach the Wembley final.

A place in the Championship awaits the winners.

Our SAFC Echo team is in London for the weekend bringing you all the coverage of the pre-match scenes and match action, including these fan pictures from Trafalgar Square via Frank Reid and Martin Swinney.

46,000 fans will be at Wembley

Sunderland face Wycombe at Wembley

Fireworks last night!

Catch a ride?