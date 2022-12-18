But just how prepared are they?

Singer/songwriter Marty Longstaff reckons he is ‘about 70-30 percent of the way there’ for Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marty and wife Laura are looking forward to spending Christmas with son Rory, who turned two last month.

Shoppers in Sunderland have been speaking about their plans for Christmas.

The ‘Shipyards’ singer has had a busy December - including a Foundation of Light Christmas fundraiser at Durham Cathedral - and is looking forward to some well-earned downtime.

“I have finished work now so we have got a week to properly prepare,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marty, 34, has been trying to do his bit for the environment by buying sustainable gifts, as well as supporting a worthwhile Sunderland cause this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marty Longstaff

“I am avoiding single use plastic toys for Rory as much as possible,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I have been trying to get my gifts from the St Benedict's Hospice shop - I have been getting wooden toys from there.

“I like to support St Benedict’ because they helped my cousin and my mum’s friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Williamson admits he is ‘a bit of a Grinch’ about Christmas.

Owen Williamson

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The thing I will be looking forward to most is it all being over,” he said.

Owen, 77, and wife Elizabeth, 75, are heading to daughter Lyndsey’s and feeling well-prepared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have got all the presents now for the children and grandchildren,” he said.

The couple have not felt the pinch as much as some pensioners this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam and Shannon Duncanson with Penny

“I still work three days a seek for charity Changing Lives,” explained Owen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue and Mal Williams had popped through to the Bridges from South Shields.

Sue, 58, was feeling quietly confident about this year’s preparations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are not doing badly,” she said. “We are nearly there – we’re doing our last gift shopping today, then we have just got the food shop to sort, which we will do on Wednesday and that’s that.”

Mal, 56, said they had warned family that Santa might be a little more frugal than usual this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are not being as extravagant as we normally are,” he said, “but we have told them all as much, so hopefully they won’t be too disappointed.”

Shannon and Adam Duncanson, from Seaham are spending the big day at Adams’ parents’ with daughter Penny, 15-months-old tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have left it all a bit to the last minute, but then we leave it to the last minute every year,” admitted Shannon, 26.

Adam, 28, said the family had definitely cut back this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We usually go up to Scotland because my family are all Scottish but this year, we didn't get gifts for everyone,” he said.

“I have got a big family, and if it’s a gift for one, it’s a gift for everyone - and we can’t afford everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndsey Tye is feeling pretty pleased with her planning this year. She said: “A lot of the popular toys and gifts sell out early, but I think we’re okay.”

Lyndsey, 39, from Fulwell, who was shopping with kids Leo, nine, and Faith, six, Richardson, added: “I have even done a little bit of importing from America.”

Advertisement Hide Ad