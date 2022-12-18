Christmas countdown: Sunderland shoppers have their say on festive plans and the Cost of Living Crisis with seven days until December 25
With Christmas just a week away, families across Sunderland are gearing up for the big day.
But just how prepared are they?
Singer/songwriter Marty Longstaff reckons he is ‘about 70-30 percent of the way there’ for Christmas.
Marty and wife Laura are looking forward to spending Christmas with son Rory, who turned two last month.
The ‘Shipyards’ singer has had a busy December - including a Foundation of Light Christmas fundraiser at Durham Cathedral - and is looking forward to some well-earned downtime.
“I have finished work now so we have got a week to properly prepare,” he said.
Marty, 34, has been trying to do his bit for the environment by buying sustainable gifts, as well as supporting a worthwhile Sunderland cause this Christmas.
“I am avoiding single use plastic toys for Rory as much as possible,” he said.
“And I have been trying to get my gifts from the St Benedict's Hospice shop - I have been getting wooden toys from there.
“I like to support St Benedict’ because they helped my cousin and my mum’s friend.”
Owen Williamson admits he is ‘a bit of a Grinch’ about Christmas.
“The thing I will be looking forward to most is it all being over,” he said.
Owen, 77, and wife Elizabeth, 75, are heading to daughter Lyndsey’s and feeling well-prepared.
“We have got all the presents now for the children and grandchildren,” he said.
The couple have not felt the pinch as much as some pensioners this year.
“I still work three days a seek for charity Changing Lives,” explained Owen.
Sue and Mal Williams had popped through to the Bridges from South Shields.
Sue, 58, was feeling quietly confident about this year’s preparations.
“We are not doing badly,” she said. “We are nearly there – we’re doing our last gift shopping today, then we have just got the food shop to sort, which we will do on Wednesday and that’s that.”
Mal, 56, said they had warned family that Santa might be a little more frugal than usual this year.
“We are not being as extravagant as we normally are,” he said, “but we have told them all as much, so hopefully they won’t be too disappointed.”
Shannon and Adam Duncanson, from Seaham are spending the big day at Adams’ parents’ with daughter Penny, 15-months-old tomorrow.
“We have left it all a bit to the last minute, but then we leave it to the last minute every year,” admitted Shannon, 26.
Adam, 28, said the family had definitely cut back this year.
“We usually go up to Scotland because my family are all Scottish but this year, we didn't get gifts for everyone,” he said.
“I have got a big family, and if it’s a gift for one, it’s a gift for everyone - and we can’t afford everyone.”
Lyndsey Tye is feeling pretty pleased with her planning this year. She said: “A lot of the popular toys and gifts sell out early, but I think we’re okay.”
Lyndsey, 39, from Fulwell, who was shopping with kids Leo, nine, and Faith, six, Richardson, added: “I have even done a little bit of importing from America.”
She admitted she had been more careful with expenditure this year: “All I have got is things they have really, really asked for.”