11 fundraising photos as Carols of Light raises almost £100,000 for the Foundation of Light
Sunderland AFC’s official charity hosted the Carols of Light at Durham Cathedral with a star studded line-up raising almost £100,000 for the Foundation of Light
The unique festive concert returned on Thursday, December 15, for only its second ever production, with Foundation of Light and Durham Cathedral coming together for the latest instalment, celebrating the work of the Foundation across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham.
Almost 1000 guests were in attendance including Sunderland AFC chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman and club legends Jimmy Montgomery and Kevin Ball.
Here are 11 fundraising photos from the Carols of Light concert at Durham Cathedral