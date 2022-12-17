News you can trust since 1873
The Carols of Light 2022 at Durham Cathedral

11 fundraising photos as Carols of Light raises almost £100,000 for the Foundation of Light

Sunderland AFC’s official charity hosted the Carols of Light at Durham Cathedral with a star studded line-up raising almost £100,000 for the Foundation of Light

By Sam Johnson
7 hours ago

The unique festive concert returned on Thursday, December 15, for only its second ever production, with Foundation of Light and Durham Cathedral coming together for the latest instalment, celebrating the work of the Foundation across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham.

Almost 1000 guests were in attendance including Sunderland AFC chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman and club legends Jimmy Montgomery and Kevin Ball.

Here are 11 fundraising photos from the Carols of Light concert at Durham Cathedral

1. Head table

Sunderland AFC chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sir Tim Rice at the Carols of The Light

Photo: Other 3rd party

2. Sing it loud

Choir perform at the Carol of Lights at Durham Cathedral

Photo: Other 3rd party

3. Perfect setting

Durham Cathedral hosted the event

Photo: Other 3rd party

4. The Lake Poets

Lake Poets star Marty Longstaff

Photo: Other 3rd party

