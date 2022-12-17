The unique concert returned on Thursday, December 15, for only its second ever production, with Foundation of Light and Durham Cathedral coming together for the latest instalment, celebrating the work of the Foundation across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham.

With nearly 1000 guests in attendance, including Sunderland AFC legends Jimmy Montgomery and Kevin Ball, the evening raised almost £100,000 for the Foundation of Light Charity.

Production for the event was created by foundation trustee Sir Tim Rice and included performances by Kiki Dee, Carmelo Luggeri, Rick Wakeman, Durham Cathedral Choir, St Mary’s Primary School and Enter CIC.

Carol of Light concert 2022 for the Foundation of Light

Foundation of Light chairman Bob Murray, the football club’s former chairman, reflected on the importance of events like this.

He said: “Our work continues to support the most vulnerable in our society, bridging the gap between our communities and front-line services, which are subject to increasingly difficult challenges in the current economic climate.

“I would like to say a personal and very heartful thank you to everyone who joined us for the evening. The North East is a beautiful region, with incredible and generous people who stand together when it matters most.”

The Carols of Light was held at Durham Cathedral

The Foundation of Light was founded in 2001 by former Sunderland AFC chairman Bob Murray with the mission of using the power of football to tackle the North East's biggest societal challenges.

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman were also present.

Well known among Sunderland supporters for producing the opening song on TV documentary Sunderland Til I Die, Lake Poets singer and songwriter Marty Longstaff performed their Netflix hit Shipyards.

Other performers included original keyboardist for the British band the Animals, Alan Price, performer Kathryn Tickell, and Marty and Roxanne Wilde.