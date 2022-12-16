New image of wanted Alexander Carr issued as murder investigation into Michelle Hanson's death continues

Detectives are continuing to search for Carr in connection with the death of Michelle Hanson, 47, and yesterday, December 15, police descended on Cramlington hospital after reports of a sighting.

Northumbria Police launched a probe after Michelle was found at a property in Brady Street on Saturday, December 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have identified Carr as a key individual who they urgently want to speak to in connection with their enquiries while independent charity Crimestoppers have also issued a £10,000 reward for any information submitted exclusively to them that leads to his arrest.

Alexander Carr, 32

If seen, police are urging the public not approach Carr, but instead alert officers immediately if they have seen him or know of his whereabouts.

Police have now issued a new image of Carr and the senior investigating officer on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with Michelle’s family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will support them in any way we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have warned the pubic not to approach Carr

“Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information in relation to this case, including the potential whereabouts of Alexander Carr.

“We would ask anyone who is yet to get in touch or believe they may have seen him or know where he is to contact police straight away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe Michelle Hanson was murdered in her Sunderland home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information that can assist the search for Carr is asked to report it to police by calling 999 quoting log NP-20221203-0434.