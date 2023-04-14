After the success of Independence Day in 2022, hosted by Sunderland Parent Carer Forum (SPCF), Independence Day 2 hit even greater heights.

The event offered fun activities for SEND youngsters and their families, with table cricket, football-type games, boxing and adaptive bikes with Gateway Wheelers, a disabled cycling charity.

There was also archery and other sports brought by disabled sport charity Smile Thru Sport, as well as dance, arts, crafts, face painting and more.

From left: Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Alison Smith, consort David Smith, Cllr Logan Guy, Sam Ogle, 15, organisers Tracey Huggins and Mel Ogle.

Importantly, there was also advice on offer from organisations offering help to SEND children and their families, which was of great interest to parents who had not previously known about them.

Independence Day 2 was attended by Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Alison Smith and her consort David Smith.

Also present was Mel Ogle, parent representative with SPCF, one of the groups which organised the day. The forum is made up of parents of SEND children and young people. They work voluntarily with service providers, Sunderland City Council and care systems to make sure services for the children are suitable and appropriate.

Mel was there with her son Sam Ogle, 15, who relies on a power chair due to quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

From left: Matthew Pretlel (and Terry the tegu), Kelsie Sanderson trainee therapist with Choice Wellbeing Services, Emma Gibbons from Emma's Exotic Animal Encounters, Maureen Morris from SPCF and Delilah Huggins, 11, with Rio the parakeet.

She told the Echo: “It was really well attended with far more people than last year. I don’t have the exact numbers yet, but hundreds of people came through the doors.

“There was a lot of children with multiple disabilities and sports that every single child could take part in. It was a real hit and an excellent day.

“Sam had a whale of a time. He really enjoyed it. It’s great because people could see what’s out there and loads of families were saying they would be joining this club and that club. They found organisations and services that they didn’t know was there to help them.

“We had a lot of services there as well: like Wheelchair Services, Autism Outreach Team and the Assistive Technology Team. They were showing what they could do for the kids.”

