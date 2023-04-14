News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
38 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
1 hour ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
7 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
7 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud

Children enjoy 'Independence Day 2' as event at Sunderland's Beacon of Light is a huge success

A special free event at the Beacon of Light for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has been a huge success.

By Tony Gillan
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST

After the success of Independence Day in 2022, hosted by Sunderland Parent Carer Forum (SPCF), Independence Day 2 hit even greater heights.

The event offered fun activities for SEND youngsters and their families, with table cricket, football-type games, boxing and adaptive bikes with Gateway Wheelers, a disabled cycling charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was also archery and other sports brought by disabled sport charity Smile Thru Sport, as well as dance, arts, crafts, face painting and more.

From left: Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Alison Smith, consort David Smith, Cllr Logan Guy, Sam Ogle, 15, organisers Tracey Huggins and Mel Ogle.From left: Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Alison Smith, consort David Smith, Cllr Logan Guy, Sam Ogle, 15, organisers Tracey Huggins and Mel Ogle.
From left: Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Alison Smith, consort David Smith, Cllr Logan Guy, Sam Ogle, 15, organisers Tracey Huggins and Mel Ogle.
Most Popular

Importantly, there was also advice on offer from organisations offering help to SEND children and their families, which was of great interest to parents who had not previously known about them.

Independence Day 2 was attended by Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Alison Smith and her consort David Smith.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also present was Mel Ogle, parent representative with SPCF, one of the groups which organised the day. The forum is made up of parents of SEND children and young people. They work voluntarily with service providers, Sunderland City Council and care systems to make sure services for the children are suitable and appropriate.

Mel was there with her son Sam Ogle, 15, who relies on a power chair due to quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

From left: Matthew Pretlel (and Terry the tegu), Kelsie Sanderson trainee therapist with Choice Wellbeing Services, Emma Gibbons from Emma's Exotic Animal Encounters, Maureen Morris from SPCF and Delilah Huggins, 11, with Rio the parakeet.From left: Matthew Pretlel (and Terry the tegu), Kelsie Sanderson trainee therapist with Choice Wellbeing Services, Emma Gibbons from Emma's Exotic Animal Encounters, Maureen Morris from SPCF and Delilah Huggins, 11, with Rio the parakeet.
From left: Matthew Pretlel (and Terry the tegu), Kelsie Sanderson trainee therapist with Choice Wellbeing Services, Emma Gibbons from Emma's Exotic Animal Encounters, Maureen Morris from SPCF and Delilah Huggins, 11, with Rio the parakeet.

She told the Echo: “It was really well attended with far more people than last year. I don’t have the exact numbers yet, but hundreds of people came through the doors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There was a lot of children with multiple disabilities and sports that every single child could take part in. It was a real hit and an excellent day.

“Sam had a whale of a time. He really enjoyed it. It’s great because people could see what’s out there and loads of families were saying they would be joining this club and that club. They found organisations and services that they didn’t know was there to help them.

Read More
The ugly Sunderland clock which hasn't even worked for 30 years

“We had a lot of services there as well: like Wheelchair Services, Autism Outreach Team and the Assistive Technology Team. They were showing what they could do for the kids.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mel paid tribute to fellow SPCF members Tracey Huggins, Anita Cutts, Paula Wooton, Julie Coulson, Dan Huggins and Maureen Maurice OBE.

Related topics:SunderlandBeacon of LightMayorDavid Smith