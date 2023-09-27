Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rise is a charity which tackles inequality across the North East is the delivery partner for Coach Core, a nationwide apprenticeship initiative targeting 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training.

Working with employers in the sports and physical activity sector, Coach Core delivers sports coaching apprenticeships which develop the talents of young people and provides them with a range of vital skills.

The programme runs on a 15-month cycle. It helps learners to achieve either Level 2 community activator coach or Level 3 community sports health officer qualification.

From left: former apprentice Nathan Mcmurrough with Richy Duggan from Sunderland Community Action Group and Jack Liddle from Rise.

Each apprentice is on a 30-hour week paid placement, 80% of their time is within the workforce assisting and running coaching sessions, working on office admin and other appropriate tasks.

The remaining 20% of the time, typically one day per week, is spent in education working towards qualifications.

Sunderland Community Action Group (SCAG) has now employed two Coach Core apprentices. Nathan McMurrough, 19, from Hendon, recently completed his apprenticeship with SCAG and has become a full-time staff member.

Nathan said: “I left school after Year 11 and took the opportunity to get involved with Coach Core, it’s been one of the best things I’ve done in my life.

“I didn’t do very well at school, but I’ve known SCAG for a long time and was very keen to do the apprenticeship with them. I feel that the apprenticeship has really benefited me.

“My coaching skills have improved massively and I feel I’ve also developed a lot as a person during my training.”

Richy Duggan, SCAG project manager, said: “We want to help people develop in the communities we work in, particularly young people who may have struggled in traditional educational settings."

Rise encourages young people who aspire to careers in sport, health and wellbeing to explore the opportunities offered by the Coach Core Apprentice Programme.