The charity aims to enhance the quality of life of people living and visiting Hendon and the East End. Its volunteers worked with staff members of McCarthy Stone to create “bug hotels” to be sited in the “bee highway” from Mowbray Gardens to the allotments of Herriot Park, a retirement development on Gray Road.

They used their time to collect materials found in the park to recycle and reuse to create the bug hotels. Herriot Gardens home owners were presented with a bug hotel by Back on the Map and Durham Wildlife Trust.

The homeowners were given insight into the bee and wasp community and how the bug hotel will help with the crucial bee and wasp population.

Victoria Dry, McCarthy Stone area sales manager, said: “We appreciate our responsibilities go further than creating high-quality retirement apartments, we also aim to create an eco-friendly environment within the communities in which we build.

“We’re delighted to support Back on the Map and Durham Wildlife Trust with its restoration project in Sunderland.

Mowbray Park. Picture by Kevin Brady.

“We have also started to collect contributions from the homeowners for the food bank on a monthly basis. Initiatives like these are incredibly important to us, and we’re looking forward to supporting more projects like this in the future.”