The animals are known to inhabit some of the city’s greener areas, but readers have contacted the Echo so say that one had been spotted close to the traffic lights at the junction of Keir Hardie Way and Southwick Road, not far from the Stadium of Light.

One person to spot the animal posted on Facebook: “Both directions of cars had to stop while it zig-zagged back and forth over the road. So lucky it didn’t get hit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police said they had not received any reports of the incident.

This young deer was spotted and photographed near Hylton Castle by Craig Rodgers.

Deer are wild animals and should be treated accordingly by humans, say experts, and it is hoped that the deer in question has since returned to its more natural habitat.

Recent weeks have seen a number of Echo readers get in touch about deer sightings, particularly in the north-west of the city, in areas such as Hylton Dene.

They usually startle and flee at the first sight of humans, but one young animal seemed less nervy and posed for photos and videos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnes Park is another spot where deer have been spotted in the past, and the more rural parts of the city provide a suitable habitat for the creatures.

An RSPCA spokesperson told the Echo: “It’s thought there are more than two million deer living in the UK and while they are of a shy nature it is not unusual to sometimes spot them if they move into more publicly accessible locations.

“If a member of the public does come across any deer it is best to keep a safe distance and leave them alone as they then may move back to the wooded areas where they prefer to live.

"Care should be taken if deer are found injured or trapped as they are wild animals who can scratch, kick and bite when frightened. Members of the public may risk hurting themselves – and the animal – in attempting a rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad