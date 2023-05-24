News you can trust since 1873
Deer spotted in Sunderland near Hylton Castle

Man spots hooved visitor in city.

By The Newsroom
Published 24th May 2023, 14:56 BST

This little visitor was spotted by an early morning walker at a Sunderland beauty spot.

Chris Askew snapped the young deer near Hylton Castle.

The surrounding Hylton Dene provides an important wildlife corridor through Wearside, and while deer seem unlikely visitors to more central areas of the city, it is not unknown.

Sightings have also been reported in Barnes Park and other leafy areas of Sunderland.

