Bradley Lowery's family celebrate first Christmas with baby Gracie-Mae and make 'special memories'
The family of courageous youngster Bradley Lowery have celebrated their first Christmas with new baby daughter Gracie-Mae.
Bradley, from Blackhall, captured the hearts of the nation with his brave fight against neuroblastoma cancer. He passed away in July 2017, aged six.
His parents Gemma and Carl Lowery were showered with messages of love and support when they announced they were expecting a new baby earlier this year.
And this Christmas, the Lowery family made some ‘special memories’ alongside their baby girl, that mum Gemma has described as ‘bittersweet’ due to her own dad suffering terminal cancer.
Gracie-Mae, who was seven weeks old on Christmas Day, weighed 8lb 9oz when she was born in November and wore a body suit with the poignant words ‘hand picked for Earth by my brother in heaven’ in cute pictures released on the Bradley Lowery Foundation's Facebook page.
Gemma and Carl, who are also parents to Kieran, set up the charity in the wake of Bradley’s passing.
Posting a Christmas photo and message on the Foundation Facebook page on Tuesday, December 28, Gemma said: “Hi everyone, I hope you all had a lovely Christmas. Mine was bittersweet.
"My first Christmas with our beautiful princess Gracie-Mae but it was my last Christmas with my amazing dad as he has terminal cancer.
“As a family we made the most of it and had a lovely day making special memories that will last a life time.
“The photo is of Gracie seven weeks old on Christmas Day she is getting so big our little chubby chops. She has brought so much joy, laughter, and happiness back into our lives.”