When are the UK bank holidays in 2022? We look at the dates for the year ahead

A new year is approaching and people are already planning how to make the most of their time off in 2022, with a total of nine bank holidays to take advantage of next year.

The UK will celebrate an extra bank holiday in June to mark the Queen' s Jubilee year, as she celebrates 70 years on the throne.

Similar to this year, with Christmas Day falling on a weekend, it will be substituted for a day later in the week.

We take a look at the 2022 bank holidays in England and Wales.

See the full list of 2022 bank holidays below:

January 3 – New Year’s Day (substitute)

April 15 – Good Friday

April 18 – Easter Monday

May 2 – Early May bank holiday

June 2 – Spring bank holiday

June 3 – Platinum Jubilee bank holiday

August 29 – Summer bank holiday

December 26 – Boxing Day

December 27 – Christmas Day (substitute)

