When are the UK bank holidays in 2022? We look at the dates for the year ahead
Here is a list of all nine bank holidays throughout 2022, including an extra day to mark the Queen's Jubilee year.
A new year is approaching and people are already planning how to make the most of their time off in 2022, with a total of nine bank holidays to take advantage of next year.
The UK will celebrate an extra bank holiday in June to mark the Queen' s Jubilee year, as she celebrates 70 years on the throne.
Similar to this year, with Christmas Day falling on a weekend, it will be substituted for a day later in the week.
See the full list of 2022 bank holidays below:
January 3 – New Year’s Day (substitute)
April 15 – Good Friday
April 18 – Easter Monday
May 2 – Early May bank holiday
June 2 – Spring bank holiday
June 3 – Platinum Jubilee bank holiday
August 29 – Summer bank holiday
December 26 – Boxing Day
December 27 – Christmas Day (substitute)