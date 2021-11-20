Meet Bradley Lowery's adorable baby sister Gracie-Mae as family release first pictures

Gemma Lowery, mum of Bradley from Blackhall, in County Durham, who captured the hearts of the nation with his brave fight against neuroblastoma, gave birth to Gracie-Mae two weeks ago.

She has now shared the first adorable photos on the Bradley Lowery Foundation charity’s Facebook page.

Gemma described her as “an absolute dream” and said the family could not be happier.

Gracie-Mae Lowery at two weeks old and brother Bradley.

In the cute pictures Gracie-Mae, now weighing 8lb 9oz, wears a body suit with the poignant words ‘Hand picked for Earth by my brother in heaven’.

Bradley died aged six in July 2017 after a long and brave battle against the rare type of childhood cancer.

His cheeky smile and never-ending cheerfulness were an inspiration to so many, with his spirit continuing to support families today through the charity foundation.

Gemma says in the post: “She is an absolute dream and we couldn't be happier right now.

Bradley Lowery with mum Gemma, dad Carl and brother Kieran.

“She has changed so much since she was born, we did try and get some nice photos last night in her vest but she had other ideas.

"She is camera shy just like her oldest brother Kieran, and nothing like Bradley he absolutely loved his photo being taken."

The family added they were taking Gracie-Mae to the Stadium of Light where Bradley loved watching Sunderland for their match against Ipswich on Saturday afternoon.

Gemma held off sharing pictures until all of the family got to meet her first.

Another picture of Gracie-Mae shared by the family on social media.

She added: "Thank you to everyone that has sent me well wishes, cards and presents it is really appreciated.”

One friend commented on the pictures: "Congratulations..she is gorgeous.. Bradley will be looking down on his beautiful little sister.”

One said: “Adorable just like her brother x”, while another said she was a: “Perfect little bundle of joy. So like her brothers, gorgeous xxx.”

Gemma and Carl revealed in May that they were expecting their third child after trying from the start of the year.

She said then: “Bradley is going to be the best guardian angel to his little brother or sister.”

