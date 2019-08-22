Asylum seeker, who didn't speak English a year ago, is amazed at GCSE results thanks to Sunderland school
An asylum seeker who fled from Afghanistan says he is very proud of his results after starting school just over a year ago without being able to speak English.
Mukhtar Kabiri, 16, who now lives in Sunderland, left Afghanistan and arrived in the UK almost three years ago.
When he started at Thornhill Academy, Mukhtar didn't speak a word of English but has worked hard to walk away with grades higher than he, or the school, had anticipated - achieving seven GCSE passes including a grade 5 and a grade B.
Now he is looking to start studying mechanics at Sunderland College City Campus.
He said: "The teachers have been really supportive of me and helped me so much in the last year. I'm looking forward to see what the future holds."
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Headteacher Ian Redford said: "When he first started at the school he couldn't speak English and to think he's now leaving with the results he needs is amazing.
"We're really proud of all of our students who have worked so hard and I'm really pleased with what they've achieved.
"There's always room for improvement and we will continue to work hard. We've had students who have achieved 9s across the board which is also a testament to the teachers."
Another student delighted with her grades is Daisy Pringle who is going to Newcastle College to study performing arts. She was delighted to recently have achieved almost perfect marks in her diploma in musical theatre meaning she is a step closer to her dream of being on the West End in London.