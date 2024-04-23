Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A GoFundMe appeal has been launched to help a mother and daughter who have been left homeless and “have lost everything” after a fire at their home in South Hylton.

On Sunday night (April 21), Sheila Robison, 63, and her daughter Miranda Robison, 42, were rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out at their terraced house on Cambria Street.

A mother and daughter have "lost everything" following a house fire in South Hylton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were taken by ambulance to Sunderland Royal Hospital where their family have confirmed they are “still recovering”.

Sheila’s other daughter, who asked not to be named, said: “I went to the house yesterday and the kitchen has completely gone. Everything else, my mam’s furniture and personal belongings, have been damaged by the smoke.

“I needed to collect some clothes for my mam and sister, but no matter how many times I wash them, they still stink of smoke and so I’m not sure they are going to be salvageable.

“All the furniture and items they owned are going to need replacing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family has also been informed by their landlord that Sheila and Miranda are going to need to find somewhere else to live when they come out of hospital.

The daughter added: “My mam and sister will be homeless when they come out of hospital. They are going to come and live with me, but it’s going to be really crowded.”

After hearing about Sheila and Miranda’s plight, family friend Amy Green decided she needed to “do something to help” and has set up a GoFundMe page with an initial target of £3,000.

Amy, 32, said: “This is absolutely devastating for the family, who have been through a lot in the last few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have lost everything. Furniture, electrical appliances, clothing and toiletries are all going to need to be replaced.

“They are also now homeless and so hopefully some of the money raised can be used to put down as a bond to secure a new place to live.”

As well as being able to donate via Amy’s GoFundMe page, people can also deliver to her house any items which may help Sheila and Miranda to get back on their feet.

Amy said: “The community needs to come together to help a really nice family.”