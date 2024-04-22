Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in South Hylton in Sunderland.

Firefighters checking on other properties in the street.

A statement from a North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a house fire on Cambria Street, Sunderland at 9.35pm last night (Sunday April 21).

“We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a clinical team leader and three resources from our Hazardous Area Response Team. We were also supported by the Great North Air Ambulance medical car.

“Two patients were transported to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”

Firefighters were still present on the street this morning.

Firefighters were still present on the street this morning (April 22) to check on the adjoining properties and residents living on the terraced street.

The property where the fire took place and damage to the front door when firefighters gained access.

Damage could also be seen to the door of the house where firefighters had to gain entry to the property by force.

Neighbours described seeing firefighters breaking through the door before seeing smoke billowing out of the property.

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “We can confirm that on Sunday evening (April 21), crews from Farringdon and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations attended a house fire in South Hylton, Sunderland.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued two adults from the property. Both residents were left in the hands of the paramedics, and our crews left the scene at 10:31 pm."