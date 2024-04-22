Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbours have described seeing smoke billowing through the front door of an adjoining house and fearing for their own safety after an overnight house fire which resulted in two people being taken to hospital.

Residents described the "frightening" situation following a house fire on their street.

Emergency services were called to a terraced house on Cambria Street in South Hylton, Sunderland, at around 9.35pm last night.

Admin worker Kiera Jordan, 26, who lives just two doors from the the fire damaged property, said: “I was in the bath last night at around 9pm when I saw flashing blue lights coming in through the window.

“I got dressed and when I came to the front door I saw an incident response van and at least three fire engines.

“The hose being used by the firefighters was running along the bottom of my front door and along the street.

“The whole road was blocked off with fire engines, police cars and ambulances.

“I could see two people on the pavement across the road with the ambulance service.

“It was frightening as my house is so close to where the fire was and it would have been so easy for it to spread.

“It really does make you think about your own house and checking appliances are off and your smoke alarm is on.”

Bill Riley is another neighbour living on the same street as where the blaze took place.

Bill, 80, said: “It was about 9pm last night when I heard the sirens out in the road. When I came outside there were lots of flashing blue lights and three fire engines on the street.

“I saw the firefighters breaking through the door and when it opened there was so much smoke which came out through the door and into the street.

“I then saw the firefighters bringing two people out of the house and onto the pavement.

“All the lofts on the street are connected, but I wasn’t worried as my house is quite a few properties down from where the fire took place.”

Firefighters were still present on the street this morning.

The North East Ambulance Service have a confirmed that two people were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital following the fire.

The spokesperson said: “We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a clinical team leader and three resources from our Hazardous Area Response Team. We were also supported by the Great North Air Ambulance medical car.