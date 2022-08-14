Annual golf day in memory of Sunderland fan Kevin Outhwaite raises further £3,000 to help others

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Outhwaite from Tunstall passed away in 2010 following a battle with skin cancer.

He was just 36. However, his family and friends were inspired by him to raise funds in his honour. During the last months of his life, Kevin was a fundraiser for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

The Kevin Outhwaite Golf Day, named in honour of the Gentoo plumber, was held as usual at Ramside Hall. The event has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years. The 2020 event attracted 80 golfers.

Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard, holding Bobby Robson's picture, alongside Sir Bobby's widow Elsie at the golf event.

Sir Bobby’s widow, Elsie, was once again at the event came along to support the occasion. Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard also called in and had his photograph taken with her, as well as supporters from the Fans Museum.

Among those attending were Kevin’s father and brother, John and Ian Outhwaite.

Ian from East Herrington said: “The whole day went off really well and we all enjoyed it. None of us will ever forget Kev, but it’s special to get together and remember him like this.

“It might sound daft, but you can just feel the love all day and, for me and my dad (John Outhwaite) especially, it’s great to know everyone still has such amazing memories of Kev.”

Bobby Robson with Kevin Outhwaite in 2008.

The annual golf day is organised by Andy Oliver from High Barnes.

He said: “Kevin was a very good friend, so this is always an emotional day. It’s really important that we keep that connection to Kev and everyone who puts in a team or supports the event knew him in some way.

“His dad, brother and nephews help out every year and I’d like to thank Charity Escapes, Sunderland’s Fans Museum, the Ramside and everyone involved with the day.

“Playing golf in the sun is always a great way to spend a day but it’s even better when you know you’re helping a charity that’s doing so much good; and I think Kev would be happy we’re all doing something together.”

The 2022 Kevin Outhwaite Golf Day at Ramside was another big success.

Bobby Robson launched his foundation in 2008 and it has gone on to raise over £16 million to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.