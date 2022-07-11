Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road safety concerns were raised by residents who reported instances of "dangerous, obstructive and unlawful” parking across their neighbourhoods as some visitors reportedly abandoned their vehicles on grass verges and along double yellow lines on Marine Walk in Roker.

Fulwell Councillor, Michael Hartnack, says he is angered by what he claimed was a lack of preparation undertaken by Sunderland City Council for the hottest weekend of the year so far. He also criticised the timing of an eight-week programme of drainage and resurfacing work which began in June at Roker ahead of the British Triathlon Grand Final.

Coun Hartnack said he was “extremely concerned” about Sunderland City Council’s “continuous failure” to manage the city’s coastal stretches.

He added: “I am left with a feeling that this Council simply doesn’t care about when it schedules major works and neither does it care about matching staffing deployment with public need."

However, the council insisted bins were monitored and emptied several times a day during summer and sunny weekends and that Civil Enforcement Officers were operating in the north of the city over the weekend, including along the seafront on Saturday, and that several penalty charge notices were issued.

Cllr Hartnack, alongside St Peter’s Councillor Joshua McKeith, contacted the Council’s emergency control room on Saturday afternoon following complaints.

Pictures taken over the weekend show piles of rubbish left by already full bins as well as cars parked on grassy areas near the seafront.

Cars were seen parked on the double yellow lines on Marine walk in Roker.

Councillor McKeith said although it was “wonderful” to see so many people enjoying the seaside “the lack of council attention” has not gone unnoticed.

He said: "In Roker we have seen illegal parking which has been unsafe, to my frustration when I asked if a parking enforcement officer could attend, I was told that there were no parking officers on duty. This council needs to better prepare to safeguard visitors and our environment.

"With high profile events coming to the area in the coming months such as the baton relay and triathlon, I will be writing to the council to demand that these frequent problems are not repeated. These issues are plaguing our residents and harming the environment".

Cllr Hartnack says he is left angered with the "lack of preparation" from Sunderland Council.

The hot weekend saw temperatures soar to 27C across Wearside as thousands of people visited Sunderland’s seafront and enjoyed the Summer Streets festival which took place in Cliffe Park on Saturday, July 9.

A Sunderland Council spokesperson said: “Alongside the popular Summer Streets festival at Cliffe Park, thousands of residents and visitors took advantage of the good weather and visited the seafront and many other public spaces over the weekend.

“Bins are monitored and emptied several times a day during summer and sunny weekends. Thanks to everyone for their patience and for disposing of their waste appropriately.

“Civil Enforcement Officers were deployed in the north of the city over the weekend, including along the seafront on Saturday, and several penalty charge notices were issued.

Rubbish was seen overflowing from bins.