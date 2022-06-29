Seafront work at Roker in preparation for Sunderland hosting British Triathlon Grand Final

An eight-week programme of drainage and resurfacing work began at Roker this week on Monday, June 27 in preparation for the city to host the British Triathlon Grand Final.
The signage and fencing drew initially drew criticism from some of the city’s residents, with concerns over how the work would impact the seafront during the busy summer season.
Part of the British Triathlon Grand Final will take place on Marine Walk – and time is of the essence to complete the work before the event on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21.
A Sunderland City Council spokesperson said: “We are currently carrying out some essential resurfacing work at Roker ahead of Sunderland hosting the 2022 British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final over the weekend of August 20 and 21.
"The event will bring together athletes from the Youth & Junior, Senior and Paratri British Triathlon Super Series for an action-packed weekend of racing.
"The work we are carrying out will help better drain the area and allow us to introduce demountable street furniture like picnic tables, seating and planters to allow future events to take place at our seafront.
"Ahead of the event, we will also be replacing failing timbers to the wave benches with new hardwood timbers.”
Next year, Sunderland is also set to host a leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series, which will see the world’s best triathletes visit cities around the world to compete.
The events come in partnership with British Triathlon.