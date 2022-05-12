Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the event comes to Sunderland, organisers have promised that there will be something for everyone, whether it is completing their own swim, bike or run activity, volunteering or just spectating the races around the route in Roker.

As well as the racing in the British Triathlon Super Series, the Inter Regional Championships and a Great Britain Age-Group Team qualifier, adults and families will also have the opportunity to get involved as they will be able to participate across two different distances.

From left: Chair of Sun City Tri Club Vicky Cuthbertson, Sunderland City Council Chief Executive Patrick Melia, British Triathlon Director of Development Helen Marney, British Triathlon Director of Events Jonny Hamp and para-triathlete Michael Salisbury at the launch event in February.

Entries are now open with families able to take part alongside each other during a 50m swim and 1km run, with adults now able to enter The Big Swim Bike Run that consists a 100m swim, 6km bike ride and 2km run.

He said: “We’re into the exciting 100-day countdown to the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final coming to Sunderland now.

“What is so brilliant about this event is that it offers the chance for everyone to get involved and to be part of a major sporting event, at the same time as having a fantastic day out.

“I’m hoping lots of families will take advantage of the chance to complete their own swim, bike, run challenge at the event as well as getting involved in our wider Active Sunderland swim, bike, run activities across the city.

“We hope events such as the Sunderland City Runs, the Tour Series and the Tour of Britain in September will inspire more people to take up swimming, cycling and running and enjoy all the physical and mental health benefits that physical activity brings with it.”

Helen Marney, Director of Development at British Triathlon, added: “This is a really exciting time for swim, bike, run in Sunderland and the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final provides a great opportunity to not only watch some of Great Britain’s best triathlon talent, but also to get involved in swim, bike, run including with family and friends.

“Both the family and adult events are new to our offer and are perfect for anyone looking to take part in swim, bike, run for the first time or wanting to take on their own challenge.

“The family event is a swim, run format and provides a fantastic opportunity for families to do something active and fun together whilst making memories in an enjoyable and non-competitive environment."

There are a range of volunteering roles available, including supporting with registration and transition, marshalling routes as the athletes compete and operating aid stations.