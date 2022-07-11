How long will Sunderland's heatwave last? Latest weather news from the Met Office

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warm weather and clear skies across the weekend saw families flock to Sunderland’s beaches and beer gardens, but long will the warm weather continue, and can we look forward to another weekend of sun soon?

We’ve taken a look at Met Office Predictions for the coming days and weeks to see what Wearside can expect.

Over the weekend temperatures reached 27°C and similar temperatures are expected throughout Monday. The Met Office is predicting a peak of 26°C towards the latter half of the afternoon as clouds clear across the region before temperatures fall to an overnight low of 20°C.

High summer temperatures at Roker Beach.

These clouds will return on Tuesday and are predicted to keep temperatures low throughout the rest of the week with highs ranging from 19°C to 21°C for the rest of the week, officially putting an end to Sunderland’s heatwave which we have seen over the past few days.

Met Office predictions going into next week show further sunny and dry conditions with next week potentially seeing the return of unusually high temperatures. The service says “temperatures will rise through the weekend, with most areas becoming very warm or hot by Sunday [June 24].”

The following days will eat into the school holidays and unsettled weather is predicted, meaning kids and teachers alike will start their summer without the warm temperatures and clear skies we have seen over the last couple of days.

When is rain forecast in Sunderland?

Those hoping for rain shouldn’t need to wait for too long according to the weather service, who predict the North East will see showers hit on Friday, which will in turn keep temperatures below 20°C into Saturday. These showers are expected to start early and last into the early afternoon.